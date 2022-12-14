Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Racine could see perio…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Racine: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It will be a cold da…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…