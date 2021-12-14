This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 m…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should e…