This evening in Racine: Windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
