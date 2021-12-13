 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

