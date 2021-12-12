Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.