This evening's outlook for Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 m…
This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.