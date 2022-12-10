Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It will be a cold day in Racine Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.