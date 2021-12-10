Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
