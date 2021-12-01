For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in th…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. I…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for tempera…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…