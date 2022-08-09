This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
