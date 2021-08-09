Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.