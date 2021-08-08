Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.