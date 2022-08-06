This evening's outlook for Racine: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
