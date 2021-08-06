Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
