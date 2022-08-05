Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.