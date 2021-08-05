Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.