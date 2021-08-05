Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The for…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should …
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Satur…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 d…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. P…
This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …