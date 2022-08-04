Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.