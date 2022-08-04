This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
