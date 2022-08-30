Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.