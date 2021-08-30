This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
