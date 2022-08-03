This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
