This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
