Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.