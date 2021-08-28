This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
