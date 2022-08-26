 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

