For the drive home in Racine: Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast.
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 de…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temp…
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.