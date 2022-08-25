Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.