This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
