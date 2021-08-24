Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.