Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
