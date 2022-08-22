Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.