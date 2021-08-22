Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.