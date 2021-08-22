This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 …
Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Thursday. It looks lik…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today.…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. T…