Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

