Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.