Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.