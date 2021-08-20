Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.