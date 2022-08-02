Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.