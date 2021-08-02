 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

