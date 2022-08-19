Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Showers in the evening with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.