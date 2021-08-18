Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.