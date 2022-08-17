This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Racine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms to…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The Rac…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.