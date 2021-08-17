 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

