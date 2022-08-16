Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
