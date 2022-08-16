Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.