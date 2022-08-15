For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
