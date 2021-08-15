Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.