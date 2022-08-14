This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cl…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The Rac…
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Racine. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60…
The Racine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It's likel…