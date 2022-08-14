Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.