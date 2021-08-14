 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News