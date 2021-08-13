This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see …