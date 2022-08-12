This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
