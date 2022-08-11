Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.