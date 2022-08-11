This evening's outlook for Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening in Racine: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cl…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 75F. …
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is …