Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph.