Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
