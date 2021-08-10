Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.